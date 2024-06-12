StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

