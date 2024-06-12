StockNews.com Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.14. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.99.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
