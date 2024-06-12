StockNews.com Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.14. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.