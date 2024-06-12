Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

