Susquehanna Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $256.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,081.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $222,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

