Susquehanna Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

XPO stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. XPO has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in XPO by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in XPO by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in XPO by 48,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

