Syverson Strege & Co Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. 2,029,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,999. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

