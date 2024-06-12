Syverson Strege & Co Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 1,017,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

