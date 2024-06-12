Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20. 35,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 9,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Taiga Building Products Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of C$393.63 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

