Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4408 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,615,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $906.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

