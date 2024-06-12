Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Tecnoglass has increased its dividend by an average of 48.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Tecnoglass stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 590,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,203. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

