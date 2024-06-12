Tectum Trading Down 9.6% This Week (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $86.10 million and $1.33 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $11.71 or 0.00017379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tectum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tectum

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 11.97738282 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,373,078.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

