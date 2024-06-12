Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 43,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 876,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.