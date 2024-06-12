Telsey Advisory Group Comments on RH’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RH. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of RH opened at $278.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.46. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

