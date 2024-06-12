Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TVE remained flat at $21.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 accounts for about 0.9% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

