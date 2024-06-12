TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.16.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542,496 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

