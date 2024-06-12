TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells C$1,135,950.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$75.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.48. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$26.76 and a 1 year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

