Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $170.66. 64,648,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,804,570. The stock has a market cap of $544.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.