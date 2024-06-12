TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Grows Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.9% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 177,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

