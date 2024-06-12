The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BDVSY stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.
About The Bidvest Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Dividend King?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.