The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BDVSY stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

