The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Kroger by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 2,169,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

