The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Southern by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 6,303.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Southern stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. 670,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

