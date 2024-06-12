The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 59.7% in May

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the May 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

