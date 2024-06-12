Third Point LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Third Point LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 3.4% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $227,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on J. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 648,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

