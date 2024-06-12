Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,608. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

