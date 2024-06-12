TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 386,871 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) comprises 1.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 360,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,905. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

