Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.18

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 27168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

