TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,560,000 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,560,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,339,000. Stellantis comprises 4.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

