Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE TOU traded down C$0.99 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 645,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $637,866. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

