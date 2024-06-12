TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.05 on August 1st

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRY opened at GBX 318.70 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.62. TR Property Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Kate Bolsover purchased 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,877.10 ($26,584.87). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.