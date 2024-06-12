TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
