Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

