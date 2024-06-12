Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
