Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.