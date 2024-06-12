Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Liberty Live Group accounts for 1.1% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 76,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

