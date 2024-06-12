True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 17,639 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 125,992.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 2,237,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,137. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

