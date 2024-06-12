True Wealth Design LLC Acquires Shares of 34,516 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 131.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 58,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,789. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,860. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

