True Wealth Design LLC Buys 12,240 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 36,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. 1,962,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

