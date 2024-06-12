True Wealth Design LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

TFLR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.