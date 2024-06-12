True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 3,808,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,631. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

