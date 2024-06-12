True Wealth Design LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PH traded up $16.00 on Wednesday, reaching $539.00. 65,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.94 and a 200-day moving average of $509.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $359.67 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

