True Wealth Design LLC Grows Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,571 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 463,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 71.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

NYSE:TLK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 353,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

