True Wealth Design LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,647. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

