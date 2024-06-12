True Wealth Design LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.