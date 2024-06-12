True Wealth Design LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SK Telecom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SK Telecom by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM remained flat at $20.85 during trading on Tuesday. 274,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

