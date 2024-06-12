True Wealth Design LLC Invests $46,000 in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVSE. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,769.6% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AVSE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

