True Wealth Design LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 380.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

