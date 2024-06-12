True Wealth Design LLC Sells 713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,966. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.