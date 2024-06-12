True Wealth Design LLC Trims Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of CRBG stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 6,957,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,328. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

