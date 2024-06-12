Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 137983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.
