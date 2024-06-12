Turbo Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $361.67 million and approximately $64.24 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00548981 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $86,037,497.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

