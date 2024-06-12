Twin Securities Inc. Takes Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,000. Cerevel Therapeutics comprises approximately 10.4% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after buying an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,710,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,625,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 755,976 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 1,202,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,557. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

